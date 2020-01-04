Hinton scores 20, leads Houston to 78-63 defeat of UCF

HOUSTON (AP)Nate Hinton scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, notching his sixth double-double this season, and Houston topped Central Florida 78-63 on Friday night, winning a fifth-straight game.

Fabian White Jr. added 13 points for Houston (11-3, 1-0 American Athletic Conference), DeJon Jarreau added 12 points all from the free throw line, and Quentin Grimes scored 10.

Houston led 37-33 at halftime and saw UCF cut its lead to two points twice in the early going of the second half. Frank Bertz cut the gap to 47-45 with a 3-pointer at 13:40 only to see Houston take off on a 12-1 run over the next four-plus minutes.

Jarreau made 7 of 8 from the line in that stretch.

Dazon Ingram had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Knights (9-5, 0-2). Collin Smith added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ceasar DeJesus added 10 points.

Houston plays Temple on the road on Tuesday. Central Florida faces SMU on the road on Wednesday.

