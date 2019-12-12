Hinton carries Houston past UT Arlington 71-63

HOUSTON (AP)Nate Hinton had a career-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Houston beat Texas-Arlington 71-63 on Wednesday night.

Caleb Mills had 17 points off the bench for Houston (6-2), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Quentin Grimes added 10 points.

Brian Warren scored a season-high 27 points for the Mavericks (4-7). David Azore added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jabari Narcis had 10 points.

Houston plays Oklahoma State at home on Sunday. Texas-Arlington matches up against Georgia State on the road next Thursday.

