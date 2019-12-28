Hill-Mais’ 21 pts. sparks Oakland past Detroit Mercy 84-71

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP)Xavier Hill-Mais recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds as Oakland won its Horizon League opener by beating rival Detroit Mercy 84-71 on Saturday afternoon.

The win was the Golden Grizzlies sixth straight over the Titans and snapped their current four-game losing streak.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 19 points for Oakland (6-8, 1-0). Blake Lampman added 12 points and Kevin Kangu had six assists.

Oakland posted a season-high 22 assists. Meanwhile, the Titans’ 27.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Oakland opponent this season.

Oakland totaled a season-best 46 points in the first half.

Antoine Davis had 24 points and six assists for the Titans (2-11, 0-1). Jordan Gorman added 15 points. Marquis Moore had 12 points.

Oakland faces Wright St. at home on Friday. Detroit faces Gonzaga on the road on Monday.

