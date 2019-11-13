Hightower, Thompson lead Tulane past Jackson State 88-79

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Teshaun Hightower scored 21 points, hitting 10 of his 11 free throws, and Christion Thompson contributed 19 points and eight rebounds to help Tulane hold off Jackson State 88-79 on Tuesday night.

K.J. Lawson pitched in with 14 points and four assists for the Green Wave (2-0). Kevin Zhang scored 12.

Jayveous McKinnis and Tristan Jarrett topped the Tigers (0-3) with 14 points apiece. McKinnis added eight rebounds. Cainan McClelland and reserve Jonas James both scored 13.

Tulane shot 56% from the floor and sank 22 of its 30 free throws. Jackson State shot 46% from the field and made 13 of 17 free throws.

