SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) — The Sabine Cardinals have been making program history all season long, and on Saturday they added another chapter.

The Cards faced off against Art Briles and the Mount Vernon Tigers at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs in the Bi-District round of the 3A playoffs.

It was a battle to the end, and Sabine came out on top, beating the Tigers 20-14, and winning the first-ever football playoff game in school history.