WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes faced off against the Eaglettes from Canton on Saturday night in Whitehouse to find out who would be heading to the third round of the playoffs.

Canton took the first set, but that would be all, as Gilmer swept through the next three and kept their season alive.

Gilmer will take on Farmersville in the next round, date and time still to be determined.