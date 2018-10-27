BREAKING NEWS

High School Football

Carlisle shuts down Union Grove

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 12:58 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 01:06 AM CDT

TYLER, Tyler (KETK) - Carlisle pulled another huge victory tonight against Union Grove. 

The Indians remain undefeated. 

Carlisle, 47-0

  • MyEastTex Mobile App