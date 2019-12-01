Hibner scores 30, Green Bay women beat No. 18 Syracuse 79-73

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP)Caitlyn Hibner scored 10 of her career-high 30 points after regulation, Lyndsey Robson hit a runner from half court as time expired in the second half, and Green Bay beat No. 18 Syracuse 79-73 in overtime on Saturday at the Victoria Invitational.

Hibner made 7 of 14 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and 13 of 16 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds and five assists. Robson finished with 13 points and Anna Brecht scored 12 for Green Bay (5-3).

Hibner made a layup and then converted a three-point play to give the Phoenix a 74-69 lead with two minutes left in OT then made 4-of-4 free throws in the closing seconds to seal the victory.

Digna Strautmane and Kiara Lewis had 16 points apiece and Gabrielle Cooper scored 10 for Syracuse (4-3). Emily Engstler added 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Brecht hit a 3-pointer to give Green Bay a 49-41 lead with 1:52 left in the third quarter but the Phoenix missed their next 10 field-goal attempts and scored just one point before she made another 3 with 43 seconds left in regulation that trimmed their deficit to 56-53. Frankie Wurtz converted a three-point play that made it a one-point game 40 seconds later and, after Lewis hit two foul shots to give Syracuse a 65-62 lead, Robson’s runner forced overtime.

The Orange have lost three of their last four games, including losses to No. 1 Oregon on Sunday and No. 3 Stanford on Friday.

