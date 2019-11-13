Henry, Harden carry Jacksonville St. past Brescia 125-55

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Kayne Henry and Elias Harden scored 19 points apiece as Jacksonville State rolled past NAIA-member Brescia 125-55 on Tuesday night.

Martin Roub added 18 points for the Gamecocks who set a school scoring record for a Division I game. The previous high for most points scored in a Division I game was 112 against Shorter College on Nov. 23, 2004. The 70-point margin of victory by Jacksonville State was the third-largest in school history.

Maros Zeliznak had 13 points for Jacksonville State (1-1).

Damontae Barnhill had 20 points for the Bearcats.

Jacksonville State takes on VCU on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories