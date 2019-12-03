Hendricksen lifts North Florida over High Point 93-70

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Carter Hendricksen scored a career-high 23 points as North Florida romped past High Point 93-70 on Monday night.

J.T. Escobar added 22 points and Emmanuel Adedoyin had 12 points for North Florida (6-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Garrett Sams added 10 points.

Eric Coleman Jr. had 14 points for the Panthers (1-7). Curtis Holland III added 12 points and Cliff Thomas Jr. had 11.

John-Michael Wright, whose 12 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Panthers, was held to only 4 points. He shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

North Florida plays Austin Peay on the road on Saturday. High Point plays Elon at home on Thursday.

