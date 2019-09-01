1  of  2
Henderson’s Trestan Ebner shines for Baylor as Bears beat SFA 56-17

Sports

Former Lion score three touchdowns

by: Mandy Knight

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – The Bears dominated Stephen F. Austin at McLane Stadium on Saturday, winning by a final score of 56-17. Baylor scored on their first possession of the game, setting the tone early, and went into the half leading 35-7.

The Bears put up 518 total yards on offense and completed 8-of-13 third-down attempts. Charlie Brewer connected on 21 of his 31 pass attempts, for 199 yards, and 3 touchdowns. Gerry Bohanon also saw time at quarterback, completing 5 of 6 pass attempts for 51 yards and a touchdown. Bohanon also rushed for 84 yards on 6 carries.

The Bears’ next game is against UTSA at McLane Stadium.

