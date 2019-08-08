Henderson football ready to make a run for district championship in 2019

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — When you take a look at the returning roster in Henderson, you can see why many have the lions contending for a district championship and beyond.

But for coach Phil Castles, it’s not the time to get concerned with preseason hype.

“It’s real football now, you go back, you don’t assume they know anything, and you go back to the basics and start with the fundamentals and you work from there,” said Castles.



Last year, the Lions’ defense proved to be its strongest unit down the stretch, and senior linebacker Brady Odom hopes to push his side of the ball even further in 2019.

“Sometimes we miss our tackles, but as a group, we just learn to run after the ball everybody wants to hit someone,” said Odom. “It’s the biggest thing about our defense, we’re fast and we like to go hit people.”

“Hopefully those guys will retain some of that and when the lights come on again they’ll remember how to play a little defense,” said Castles.

On offense, the biggest question is who will be playing quarterback, and this year, Caleb Medford, who was a star wideout, and all-around offensive weapon, is in the mix to earn the right to be the Lions’ signal-caller.”

“I love this team and they love me, so I’m just going to be there for them and they got to be here for me,” said Medford.

“We’ve got a lot of kids that are vying for that position, and Caleb is one of them,” said Castles. “So we’ll just have to wait and see how the scrimmages go and those early games and see what we’ve got.”

What they hope to have is a championship contender, and a season to remember for these Henderson seniors.

“I’ve dreamed about this ever since I was a kid, to be on this stage,” said Odom.

First up for the Lions, will be a showdown with an old former district rival, when the Whitehouse Wildcats come to town on August 30th.