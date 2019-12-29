Henderson dunks twice late, Campbell surges past Ohio 63-55

ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Cedric Henderson Jr. posted 12 of his 17 points after halftime as Campbell broke open a tight game in the final two minutes and defeated Ohio 63-55 on Sunday.

The second half saw 12 lead changes, eight ties and was a one-possession game for 18 minutes with neither team ahead by more than three. Henderson closed out the game with a 3-pointer and two dunks as the Camels (9-3) ended on a 12-4 run.

Trey Spencer added 12 points for Campbell, LaDarius Knight added 10 points. Cory Gensler had 10 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots. Jordan Whitfield had a steal, a free throw, a defensive board and two assists in the last 1:48.

Jason Preston had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Bobcats (8-5). Ben Vander Plas added 16 points and seven rebounds. Sylvester Ogbonda had nine rebounds and six points.

Campbell plays Gardner-Webb to open Big South play at home on Thursday. Ohio plays Western Michigan on the road on Saturday, a Mid-American Conference opener.

