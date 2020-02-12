Henderson, Arp claim district crowns for 1st time since 2011

KETK – The Henderson Lions boys basketball program has not often had the opportunity to call itself district champion.

Before Tuesday, H-Town last shared a league title in 2011, and prior to that, in 1994.

It had been longer than that since Henderson won an outright district crown.

Until Tuesday night, as the Lions held off a scrappy Chapel Hill squad that fought to the bitter end for a 74-73 victory.

The win by the Lions secures for them the 16-4A championship as they improve to 9-1 in league action, and 14-10 overall.

Markell Washington led Henderson with 17 points, while Caleb Medford, and Torami Dixon added 12 a piece.

Just down the road in Arp, the Tigers also claimed their first district title in nine years.

Joe Crawford’s bunch soundly defeated Winona 70-51, as it remains undefeated in league play now at 12-0, and 18-4 on the season.

Tren Jones led the Tigers with 22 points, while Ashton Smith had 19 for the visiting Wildcats who fall to 10-11 on the campaign, and 4-8 in district.

Watch the video to see the highlights.