Henderson anglers prove to be the best in the state

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Brady Johnson and Sam Moores have fished all over the country, but their love for casting a line, and their friendship, started right on Sam’s grandfather’s pond in Henderson.

“This is where I started everything, I mean I was five years old, catching fish out here, this is where I grew up,” said Moores.

“We’ve been friends for pretty much our whole lives, we’ve been fishing on this pond our whole lives, just been pretty much my brother,” said Johnson.

And as their passion grew, they decided to try it out competitively and began winning tournaments across the state, earning the title of Angler of the Year, in Ultimate High School Fishing, and a spot in the national tournament in Wisconsin, which was just icing on the cake.

“Well that Wisconsin deal, we didn’t really know about it until we got the Angler of the Year and then we got invited up there,” said Moores.

“We got first in Texas and we made it to the semifinals for the world but we didn’t quite make the cut,” said Johnson.

Not a bad haul, for a couple of boys Henderson, who plan on testing the waters of competitive fishing, now that they’ve graduated from high school.

“We’ve been kind of looking at some boats to buy, maybe start a YouTube, and fish in local tournaments and then work our way up,” said Johnson.

Besides all the accolades, championships, and even new boats, for these, getting to accomplish them together, has been the top prize.

“That’s been the best part about it all, that’s been the most fun thing to me about it,” said Moores.

“I just love it really, it’s fun coming out here catching fish, it’s relaxing, you don’t have to worry about anything but catching that little green fish,” said Johnson.

Appreciating that time spent together, out on a Rusk County pond.