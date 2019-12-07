Held helps No. 16 DePaul women rally to beat Green Bay 76-65

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Lexi Held had 13 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 16 DePaul rally to beat Green Bay 76-65 on Saturday.

Sonya Morris added 17 points, and Kelly Campbell had 10 points and 13 rebounds for DePaul.

The Blue Demons (7-1) used a 26-6 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to erase a 13-point deficit and lead 62-55 on Held’s 3-pointer with 6:14 left in the game. The Phoenix (5-4) cut the deficit back to three with four straight free throws, but DePaul closed the game on a 12-4 run.

DePaul overcome its poor shooting to start the game. The Blue Demons were 5 of 26 (19%) from 3-point range and 10 of 40 (25%) overall from the field in the first half.

Green Bay closed the second quarter with an 18-5 run, turning a four-point deficit into a 34-25 lead at the half.

Frankie Wurtz scored a career-high 25 points for the Phoenix.

