Anthony Davis, LeBron James lead Lakers past Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Anthony Davis had 25 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the San Antonio Spurs 103-96 on Sunday night.

James also had a triple-double Friday night in an overtime victory in Dallas.

Dwight Howard had 14 points and 13 rebounds in a throw-back performance to help the Lakers improve to 5-1.

Dejounte Murray had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs, Rudy Gay added 16 points off the bench, and DeMar DeRozan had 14. They lost for the second time in three games to drop to 4-2.

CLIPPERS 10, JAZZ 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kawhi Leonard scored 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to lead Los Angeles past Utah.

Leonard’s scoring surge helped the Clippers erase a double-digit second-half deficit and improve to 4-0 at home. He only made 9 of 26 shots, but with the game tied at 86, Leonard scored six points to spark a 19-8 run to close out the victory. Montrezl Harrell added 19 points, and Lou Williams had 17.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 36 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 19.

MAVERICKS 131, CAVALIERS 111

CLEVELAND (AP) – Luka Doncic had his second straight triple-double and third of the season, finishing with 29 points, 14 rebounds and a career high-tying 15 assists to lead Dallas past Cleveland,

Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Boban Marjanovic had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Mavericks are 3-0 on the road for the first time since their championship season of 2010-11.

Kevin Love had a season-high 29 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers.

HEAT 129, ROCKETS 100

MIAMI (AP) – Duncan Robinson scored 23 points, Meyers Leonard added 21 and Miami led by 41 points on the way to the easy victory over Houston.

Jimmy Butler scored 18 points and had nine assists for the Heat, and James Johnson had 17 points in his season debut. Miami is 5-1, matching the best six-game start in franchise history.

James Harden scored 29 points for Houston, and Russell Westbrook was held to only 10.

It was a record-setting opening quarter for the Heat – resulting in the third-biggest lead after 12 minutes in the NBA’s shot-clock era, starting with the 1954-55 season. Miami led 46-14 after that first quarter. The only bigger leads after one quarter since the shot clock was put into play came when the Los Angeles Lakers led the Sacramento Kings 40-4 after one quarter on Feb. 4, 1987, and the Baltimore Bullets leading the Kansas City-Omaha Kings 45-12 after a quarter on Dec. 9, 1972.

KINGS 113, KNICKS 92

NEW YORK (AP) – De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points, Buddy Hield had 22 and Sacramento beat New York for its second straight victory following an 0-5 start.

Harrison Barnes added 19 points, and Richaun Holmes had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Marcus Morris scored 28 points for New York. The Knicks have lost three straight to fall to 1-6.

PACERS 108, BULLS 95

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – T.J. Warren scored a season-high 26 points and Indiana beat Chicago.

Malcolm Brogdon added 22 points and seven assists. Indiana was missing injured forward/center Myles Turner (ankle), center Domantas Sabonis (calf contusion) and All-Star guard Victor Oladipo (knee).

Zach LaVine scored 21 points for Chicago. The Bulls are 0-5 on the road

