Healy scores 18 to lift Albany (NY) over American 68-64

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Cameron Healy posted 18 points as Albany edged past American 68-64 on Saturday.

Antonio Rizzuto had 17 points for Albany (5-3). Ahmad Clark added 11 points. Malachi de Sousa had 10 points for the home team.

Jacob Boonyasith had 14 points for the Eagles (2-4). Sa’eed Nelson added 13 points and seven assists. Stacy Beckton Jr. had seven rebounds.

Albany takes on Yale at home on Wednesday. American matches up against Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Tuesday.

