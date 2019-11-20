1  of  2
Live Now
NBC News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings FOX News special coverage of President Trump impeachment hearings

Healy leads Albany (NY) over Div-III SUNY-Potsdam 78-52

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Cameron Healy posted 15 points and seven rebounds as Albany easily defeated Division III SUNY-Potsdam 78-52 on Tuesday night.

Ahmad Clark had 14 points for the Great Danes, who evened their record at 2-2. Antonio Rizzuto added 11 points. Romani Hansen had eight rebounds and four blocks for the home team.

Brandon Segar had 13 points and nine rebounds for Potsdam. Danny Delsol-Lowry added six rebounds. Tyrese Baptiste had nine rebounds.

Albany matches up against Quinnipiac on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories