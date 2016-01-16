Head coach leaves East Texas Baptist, O.C. promoted

An interesting turn of events Wednesday for the East Texas Baptist Football program as Head Coach Joshua Eargle resigned to take an assistant job at Division One Austin Peay State. His offensive Coordinator Scotty Walden has been promoted to fill his post.

MARSHALL, Texas (ETBU Athletics) – An ending with a new, bright beginning is taking place within the East Texas Baptist University football program as Joshua Eargle announces his resignation handing over the reins to young assistant coach Scotty Walden. Eargle is leaving ETBU to take a position at Austin Peay State University as the run coordinator and offensive line coach for the NCAA Division I FCS program.

“We appreciate Coach Eagle for the time and energy he has invested with our football program these past three years. He has raised the level of success within our football program and has built a strong foundation we feel we can continue to build upon,” says ETBU Director of Athletics Kent Reeves.

Eargle took over the program in January 2013 as the third head coach since the program was restarted in 2000. In just three short years he produced 37 All-ASC players as nine were first team and 11 made the second team. His best season came this past year when he guided ETBU to a tri-championship in the American Southwest Conference which was the programs first since 2003.

“We were honored to have Coach Eargle build the character and integrity of our program. There is no doubt under his leadership the Tigers had remarkable success. However the legacy of his servant leadership will be reflected in the lives of young men he disciplined and transformed for God’s glory,” says ETBU President Dr. J. Blair Blackburn

Overall, Eargle went 14-16 in three years posting the first winning season in 10 years in 2015 at 7-3. For his coaching efforts this year he was named the American Southwest Conference “Coach of the Year.” In his time the program has also broken 56 combined records, produced five All-Americans and all-region, four 1,000-yard wide receivers, and one NFL undrafted free agent.

The program that Eargle built will now be handed over to Scotty Walden who is one of the top offensive coordinators in NCAA Division III. He recently was in the final three for the AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year for NCAA Division III. In three years as the offensive coordinator he has produced one of the top offenses and players in NCAA Division III. In 2014 ETBU had the top passing offense in the nation averaging 368.1 yards per game. Each year ETBU’s offense has been ranked in the top 10 in several different categories.

“We are excited to name Scotty Walden as the next head coach of the East Texas Baptist University football program. Coach Walden brings a passion and enthusiasm to the program which we feel will be infectious with our players and fans,” says Reeves.

This will be Walden’s first head coaching position after being an assistant coach at Sul Ross State University for one year and three years at ETBU.