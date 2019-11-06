Hayward ties career high with 39 as Celtics top Cavs 119-113

CLEVELAND (AP)Gordon Hayward tied a career high with 39 points, making all 16 of his 2-point attempts, and the Boston Celtics won their fifth straight game by holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-113 on Tuesday night.

Hayward put in Kemba Walker’s miss with 22 seconds left to give Boston a 118-113 lead. Walker stole the inbounds pass and hit a free throw to put the game away.

Hayward made 17 of 20 shots, including a 3-pointer. The 6-foot-7 forward scored 16 points in the opening quarter and 22 in the first half, hitting all nine attempts from the field.

Walker had 25 points for Boston, which hasn’t lost since the season opener against Philadelphia.

Collin Sexton, who scored 21 points, hit a 3 with 1:33 to play that cut Boston’s lead to 116-113. The score remained that way until Hayward’s crucial basket after his offensive rebound.

HORNETS 122, PACERS 120, OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Devonte Graham scored a career-high 35 points, Bismack Biyombo provided a huge spark off the bench late and Charlotte battled back from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Indiana.

Graham sank 2 of 3 free-throw attempts with 1.7 seconds left in overtime after drawing a foul on JaKarr Sampson, helping the Hornets win their third straight game.

Terry Rozier added 22 points and Miles Bridges had 18 for the Hornets (4-3).

T.J. Warren scored 33 points on 15-of-18 shooting and Malcolm Brogdon added 31 points for the Pacers (3-4), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

LAKERS 118, BULLS 112

CHICAGO (AP) – LeBron James had 30 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, and Los Angeles rallied to beat Chicago for its sixth straight victory.

Los Angeles trailed by 19 before shutting down Chicago in the fourth quarter during the finale of a three-game trip. While James turned in another brilliant performance, he was on the bench for most of a 16-0 run to begin the final period.

Kyle Kuzma, Quinn Cook and Dwight Howard sparked the Lakers’ comeback. Kuzma scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth, and Howard had a key block on Coby White during the big spurt. Cook made a 3-pointer to give Los Angeles a 94-93 lead with 8:53 remaining.

HAWKS 108, SPURS 100

ATLANTA (AP) – Trae Young scored 28 of his 29 points in the second half, Jabari Parker added 19 points and Atlanta moved past the suspension of John Collins to snap a three-game losing streak.

Young, returning after missing one game with a right ankle sprain, put on some dazzling moves in the fourth quarter to help his team overcome the loss of Collins, who was suspended earlier in the day for 25 games without pay for a violation of the NBA’s anti-drug program after testing positive for a growth hormone.

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points, Bryn Forbes had 17 and Patty Mills 16 for the Spurs. San Antonio has dropped three of four.

THUNDER 102, MAGIC 94

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half to lift Oklahoma City over Orlando.

Chris Paul added 20 points and six assists for the Thunder (3-4), who held their opponent under 100 points for the fourth time in seven games. Steven Adams had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Magic (2-5), who have yet to reach 100 points in a game this season. Orlando had six players reach double figures in points, including Jonathan Issac, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Nikola Vucevic had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

NUGGETS 109, HEAT 89

DENVER (AP) – Jamal Murray scored 21 points, Will Barton and Jerami Grant had 15 each, and Denver pulled away in the second half to beat Miami.

Jimmy Butler had 16 points and Kelly Olynyk 13 for Miami, which ended a three-game winning streak. It was the first time this season the Heat had failed to score at least 100 points.

The Nuggets held Miami to 36.4 percent shooting from the floor while converting 52.3 percent of their shots.

