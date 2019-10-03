Haynes King honored at All-American ceremony, with his Longview teammates by his side

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – During his time behind center with Longview, Haynes King has led the Lobos to 31 victories, a state championship, and right now, Big Green is still undefeated.

On Thursday, he received an honorary jersey, celebrating his selection to the Under Armour All-America Game.

To put in perspective how big the Under Armour All-America Game is, all you have to do is look at some of the notable alumni.

Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett, Kyler Murray are just a few of the names which stand out.

Now, you can add Longview quarterback, Haynes King to the list.

“It’s kind of a dream come true, I was growing up watching all of those all-American games, you know I was like, I want to be a part of this, you know, to be a part of that group when I go off to college,” said King.

“Only the elite get to play in these types of games, and he is the first one we’ve had to play in the Under Armour game and it’s a great opportunity,” said Longview head coach, and Haynes’ dad, John King. “Go down there, compete and enjoy the experience but also don’t forget who you’re representing.”

As the band played and the crowd cheer in the Lobo Coliseum, King had his teammates right behind him the entire time.

“It’s not just about one person, you know this is a team game, if they weren’t here this wouldn’t have happened, I wouldn’t be at this situation in my career right now.”

Coach King will also get to be part of the All-American coaching staff, getting to work with his one son, one last time, as Lobos.

“He was very proud, at times he probably didn’t think I was going to get it when I was a young age,” said Haynes. “But all this is kind of new to him especially since I’m his son.”

“Just be able to enjoy the experience together, you know and it’ll be a special time and I’m sure it’ll be emotional,” said coach King.

The Under Armour All-America Game is slated for Thursday, January 2nd, in Orlando Florida.