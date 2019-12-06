Hawkins leads St. Francis (NY) past Hartford 84-78

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Chauncey Hawkins had 23 points as St. Francis (NY) defeated Hartford 84-78 on Thursday night.

Unique McLean had 18 points and nine rebounds for St. Francis (NY) (3-5), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Deniz Celen added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Stevan Krtinic had 11 points for the visiting team.

Rob Higgins, who was second on the Terriers in scoring heading into the matchup with 10 points per game, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).

Moses Flowers scored a season-high 28 points and had six rebounds for the Hawks (4-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Hunter Marks added 15 points and eight rebounds. Traci Carter had 12 points and six assists.

St. Francis (NY) matches up against UMass Lowell on the road on Saturday. Hartford matches up against Sacred Heart at home on Sunday.

