Hartwell II leads George Mason past New Mexico St. 68-64

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP)Jamal Hartwell II had 17 points as George Mason took control in the second half to beat New Mexico State 68-64 to claim the Cayman Islands Classic championship on Wednesday night.

Justin Kier had 13 points for George Mason (8-1) and AJ Wilson added 12 points and 14 rebounds as the Patriots rallied from a 35-23 halftime deficit for the win.

George Mason never led until Hartwell drained a 3-pointer with 6:48 remaining to go out front 54-52. Terrell Brown answered with a 3 as the Aggies quickly regained the advantage. The teams swapped the lead until Wilson’s free throw with 2:07 left gave the Patriots the lead for good, 60-59. Jordan Miller followed with a jumper and Kier added a layup to push George Mason’s advantage to 64-59 with 29 seconds remaining.

Jabari Rice had 19 points for the Aggies (4-4). Trevelin Queen added 12 points. Johnny McCants had 11 points.

George Mason plays Jacksonville State at home on Tuesday. New Mexico State plays UTEP at home on Tuesday.

