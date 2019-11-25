Harris scores 25, leads Nevada past Valparaiso 84-59

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP)Jalen Harris tossed in a season-high 25 points and added six rebounds, five assists and two steals to propel Nevada to an 84-59 victory over Valparaiso on Sunday at the Paradise Jam.

Harris knocked down 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Wolf Pack (4-3), who shot 52 percent overall. Jazz Johnson scored 16, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range, as Nevada buried 43.5% from distance (10 of 23). Nisre Zouzoua came off the bench to score 15 and fellow reserve Zane Meeks pitched in with 11 points and four boards. Lindsey Drew contributed 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Crusaders (4-2) with 21 points. Reserve John Kiser added nine points and six rebounds. Valparaiso made just 22 of 58 shots overall (38%), including 3 of 19 from distance (16%).

