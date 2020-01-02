Harris scores 20 to lead Nevada over Colorado St. 67-61

RENO, Nev. (AP)Jalen Harris scored 20 points and Nevada defeated Colorado State 67-61 on Wednesday night.

Zane Meeks hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points for Nevada (9-5, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Nisre Zouzoua added 10 points.

David Roddy had 17 points for the Rams (9-7, 0-3), Isaiah Stevens and Nico Carvacho had 13 points apiece with Carvacho grabbing.

Nevada led 39-25 at the half, making 6 of 15 from 3-point range while the Rams were 8 of 26 overall.

The Wolf Pack led by as many as 19 points before the midway point of the second half. But after Jazz Johnson’s 3-pointer made it 52-33, Nevada missed its last eight 3-pointers and had five turnovers, allowing Colorado State to make it interesting. The deficit was just five before Johnson’s jumper with 1 1/2 minutes to go and Harris made a layup with 46 seconds remaining.

