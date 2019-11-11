Harris’ late 3 sends SE Missouri St. past Purdue Fort Wayne

CAPE GIRARDEAU TOWNSHIP, Mo. (AP)Chris Harris scored 16 points and his 3-pointer with 27 seconds left sent Southeast Missouri State past Purdue Fort Wayne 79-78 on Sunday.

The Redhawks (1-1) extended their 40-32 halftime lead to 15 points (51-36) when Isaiah Gable buried a 3-pointer with 16:39 remaining. But the Mastodons (1-2) used the next 14 minutes to outscore the Lions 37-21 for a 73-72 lead after Jarred Godfrey made a pair of free throws with 2:53 left.

The teams exchanged a pair of 3-pointers and Brian Patrick’s jumper gave Purdue Fort Wayne a 78-75 lead with 77 seconds remaining. Sage Tolbert made 1 of 2 foul shots and reduced the Lions deficit to two. On the Mastodons next possession, Dylan Carl turned it over and the Lions called a time out to set up Harris’ game winner.

Matt Holba missed a 3-pointer with six seconds and Patrick couldn’t convert the put-back attempt and time expired.

Patrick led the Mastodons with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

