Harris has 24 points, leads Nevada to 80-73 win over UTA

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

RENO, Nev. (AP)Jalen Harris had 24 points and nine rebounds as Nevada held off Texas-Arlington for an 80-73 win on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the schools.

Jazz Johnson had 16 points and Nisre Zousoua came off the bench to score a career-high 16. Harris was 11 of 14 at the free throw line.

The Wolf Pack (2-1) took a 38-35 lead into the break but quickly surrendered that when Jabari Narcis drained consecutive 3-pointers to go out front 41-40. Lindsey Drew answered with a driving layup to give Nevada a 44-43 lead at the 15:37 mark.K.J. Hymes followed with a dunk for a 46-43 advantage. The Wolf Pack led the rest of the way.

Radshad Davis had 14 points to go with nine rebounds to lead UTA (2-1). Sam Griffin had 13 points and David Azore added 12.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories