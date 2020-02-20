Harris breaks SFA’s NCAA scoring record as Jacks win 10th straight

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) – The SFA men’s basketball team held Central Arkansas to just 16.7% from 3-point range in a 4-for-24 shooting performance on the way to an 83-68 win over the Bears at home Wednesday. SFA’s overall record moved to 23-3 and conference record improved to 14-1 with the win.

The ‘Jacks had four players score in double figures, led by Gavin Kensmil, who had 14 points and six rebounds. Kevon Harris added 14 points and Roti Ware chipped in as well with 12 points and six rebounds.

With a dunk with 3:17 remaining in the first half, Harris forever left his mark on the SFA record book, as he passed Thomas Walkup to become the program’s all-time scoring leader during their NCAA era (SFA was an NAIA program until 1982). His 1,756 career points ranks sixth among SFA’s all-time scoring leaders, with James Silas’ 1,884 points leading that list.

SFA shared the ball well in Wednesday’s game, racking up 16 assists on 27 made field goals. Kensmil’s three assists led the ‘Jacks.

SFA forced 18 Central Arkansas turnovers. The ‘Jacks turned those takeaways into 13 points on the offensive end of the floor. Calvin Solomonled the way individually with two steals.

INSIDE THE BOX

» The ‘Jacks held the Bears to only 38.5% shooting from the field.

» SFA never trailed on the way to an 83-68 victory.

» SFA recorded 16 total assists in the game.

» SFA had a great day defensively, holding Central Arkansas to 17% from beyond the arc on 24 attempts.

» The SFA bench came alive by scoring 35 points to its scoring output.

» SFA had a 40-32 edge on the boards in the win.

» The SFA defense forced 18 turnovers.

» The ‘Jacks were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, recording five blocks as a team.

» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 11 offensive boards in the game.

» Gavin Kensmil and Kevon Harris led the ‘Jacks with 14 points each.

» SFA got six rebounds from both Kensmil and Roti Ware.

GAME SUMMARY

After jumping out to a 32-20 advantage, SFA went on a 7-0 run with 2:35 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Kensmil, to increase its lead to 39-20. The ‘Jacks then added one point to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 42-22 advantage. SFA got a great contribution from its bench in the period, as non-starters accounted for 15 of its 42 total points.

SFA kept its lead intact before going on a 7-0 run to grow the lead to 73-48 with 7:45 to go in the contest. The Bears narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the ‘Jacks still cruised the rest of the way for the 83-68 win. SFA took care of business in the paint, recording 24 of its 41 points in the lane.

NEXT UP

The ‘Jacks are back in action on Saturday in San Antonio, as they square off with the Cardinals of UIW in a doubleheader with the women’s team.