Harmony’s train of consistency expected to keep rolling

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Over the past three seasons head coach Tim Russell and his Harmony Eagles have won 30 games.

But haven’t gone beyond the second round of the playoffs during Russell’s nine-year tenure.

The Harmony football program has been built on the legacies, of not just great players, but athletes with the desire to be mentors, and leave the team in a better place than when they arrived.

“We understand what it takes because the older guys teach the younger guys that it’s an everyday grind,” said head coach Tim Russell. “You can’t look toward the end of the season without looking toward today, because if you don’t have a great today, the end of the season won’t be very good.”

“We lost some key people this year, but I think we’ll be just as good as we were last year,” said quarterback Gage Goddard.

If you’ve ever seen Harmony on a Friday night, their offense is centered around punishing defenses with a powerful offensive line, and in the past few years, top rusher, Barrett Hill, rumbled his way into many endzones across the area.

This season, the Eagles have a stable of running back, headlined by senior Isaac Edwards.

“Just a great kid and a great leader and the other guys respect him and I expect him to do a lot of the load-carrying,” said Russell. “But we have probably more backs than we’ve ever had probably more guys will carry the ball this year than we’ve had in the previous years.”

“I’ve got a lot of confidence, especially with Isaac because he’s big and he’s fast and I mean he’s a hard dude to stop,” said Goddard.

“We have a huge responsibility so getting to come out every Friday knowing that we’re going to run the ball down people’s throats, it’s fun, it’s hard knocks football and I think it’s the way football should be,” said Edwards.

The Eagles have won at least a share of the district title three seasons in a row, and relish the challenge of getting everyone’s best shot.

“We have a culture of winning here in Harmony, and coming into that there are big expectations but we’re excited to live up to it,” said Edwards.

“It makes us get better for the playoffs every year and so hopefully, the end of the season will be a good one because of that,” said Russell.

Harmony starts this season this coming Friday night at 7:30 p.m., on the road, when they take on their fellow Eagles from New Diana.

