Harmony rallies, knocks off Hughes Springs in hard fought, back & forth battle

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Michael Everett missed six weeks last season with a broken ankle.

Thursday, he continued to make up for lost time.

Harmony’s senior running back scored all five touchdowns for the Eagles as they erased a 12-point third quarter deficit to take down a tough Hughes Springs squad 38-34.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Harmony High School. But due to treacherous field conditions because of all the rain the last few days, school officials opted to move it to Mustang Stadium.

Harmony bounces back after a week one loss at Elysian Fields, and improves to 1-1 on the season.

The Mustangs who were ranked No. 17 in the Class 3A Division 2 preseason poll, fall to 1-1 on the year. They shut out Arp in week one 42-0.

Watch the video to see the highlights.