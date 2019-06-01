Harmony forces decisive game 3, Pollock Central's postseason run ends Video

KETK - Getting their 30th win of the season Friday, gives the Harmony Eagles the opportunity to get No. 31 Saturday along with their first state tournament berth since 2003.

Harmony held on to beat Van Alstyne 7-6 in game two of the Class 3A Region 2 Final series. That forces a decisive game three for the right to go to Round Rock next week.

The win or go home contest takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Royse City.

Easton Blackstone went the distance for the Eagles on the mound striking out six.

Harmony improves to 30-8 on the season.

Pollock Central saw its phenomenal season come to an end as they wound up being run-ruled in six innings 12-2 by Kirbyville. That gave the Wildcats a sweep over the Bulldogs in the Class 3A Region 3 final.

Central wraps up its campaign at 23-17.

