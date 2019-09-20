Harleton shuts out Union Grove 42-0 as Cats continue turnaround

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Under first year coach Kyle Little, the Harleton Wildcats already have more wins than they did in the last two seasons combined.

Picking up their third victory of the 2019 campaign Thursday gives the Cats their most triumphs since 2015.

Harleton’s defense held the Union Grove offense in check all evening after the Lions, who came in 3-0, had averaged 35 points in the first three weeks.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Wildcats eventually got going offensively.

Harleton built a 14-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half for a 42-0 romp.

Both teams are now 3-1 on the season.

Watch the video to see the highlights.