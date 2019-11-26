Harlem Globetrotters coming to Tyler in February 2020

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will be coming to Tyler as part of of their “Pushing the Limits” World Tour.

The event will be held at the Herrington Patriot Center on the campus of UT Tyler on February 21, 2020, at 7 p.m.

As part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30-feet from the basket which they introduced to the sport in 2010.

The team will also bring back its popular “Magic Pass” pre-game event, which enables fans to come onto the court, meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs, and even learn how to spin a ball on their finger just like the stars.

The Globetrotters said in a release that the team will attempt a new world record live at each game on tour, which will feature 280 games through April in North America.

“The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators, and this season will be no exception,” said Head Coach and Globetrotter legend Lou Dunbar. “Our fans have come to expect more than just a great show, and this season promises to deliver more entertainment and excitement than ever before. We can’t wait to get the season started and create memories that last a lifetime!”

Tickets are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.