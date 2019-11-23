Hardnett scores 25, UMKC fends off George Washington 74-68

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Jashire Hardnett tossed in 25 points and Missouri-Kansas City turned back George Washington 74-68 on Friday at the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.

Hardnett hit 12 of his 13 free throws and added five rebounds for the Kangaroos (3-3). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. pitched in with 13 points and seven boards, while Jordan Giles scored 10.

Armel Potter topped the Colonials (1-4) with 19 points and six assists. Maceo Jack scored 14 and Jamison Battle added 13 points and six rebounds.

UMKC had a 36-29 advantage on the boards. The Kangaroos grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, leading to a 14-0 edge in second-chance points.

