Hammond scores 27, leads S. Carolina Upstate in 103-62 win

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Everette Hammond scored 27 points and South Carolina Upstate beat NAIA-member Truett McConnell 103-62 on Friday night.

Josh Aldrich and Bryson Mozone scored 11 apiece for the Spartans (1-1) and Cartier Jernigan had 6 of the team’s 19 steals.

The Spartans had a 40-7 advantage on fast-break points and outscored the Bears 50-32 in the paint.

South Carolina Upstate opened with a 31-3 run, led 49-19 at halftime and topped the 100-point mark on Jernigan’s jumper with 1:42 to play.

Marlon Allen scored 15 points for the Bears and Darius Thrower and Ange Badji added 11 apiece.

South Carolina Upstate faces North Carolina Central on Monday.

