Hamlet, Gibson boost N. Texas past UT Arlington

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Javion Hamlet and Umoja Gibson scored 18 points apiece and North Texas beat Texas-Arlington 77-66 on Monday night.

Hamlet finished 9 for 11 from the foul line. DJ Draper and Zachary Simmons each added 12 points for the Mean Green (3-5) and Deng Geu 10. It was North Texas’ first win on the road this season.

Brian Warren had 18 points for the Mavericks (4-5) and David Azore scored 17.

North Texas faces Oklahoma at home on Thursday. Texas-Arlington plays UC Santa Barbara at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories