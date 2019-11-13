Hamilton hopes new 2021 rules bring F1’s best era in years

SAO PAULO (AP)Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton believes new rules in place for the 2021 season onward could give the racing series its best era for a long time.

The 34-year-old Mercedes driver, who spoke on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, hopes the rule changes will enable him to test his abilities further in a more closely competitive racing environment.

F1 announced its new rules for 2021 late last month ahead of the Nov. 3 United States GP, in which Hamilton secured his sixth title to move one behind Michael Schumacher’s all-time F1 record.

F1 owners want closer racing and budget caps to reduce the financial gap between traditional big spenders – like Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes – and more modest teams.

Cars will be heavier and slower, too, wheel-to-wheel racing is set to be improved, and the calendar could be expanded from 21 to 25 races – although drivers are not in unanimous agreement on more races.

”If it (the new rules) does what it says on paper, it could be the best era of racing that we have seen in a long, long time. And I want to be there if it is the case. It will be another opportunity to show my abilities,” Hamilton said, adding F1 currently has a ”massive problem” in being more competitive.

”We got these great cars with great power and grip, but you can’t get close enough in the races. That means less excitement for all of you. That means we have to have a DRS (drag reduction system), which is a band-aid for the poor characteristics of the current regulations,” the driver said.

Hamilton added that the 2021 F1 cars look somewhat strange.

Hamilton, who has expressed concerns on environmental issues, also said he is against a Rio de Janeiro bid to build a track in an area of 200,000 trees to host the Brazilian GP from 2021 onwards. The contract with Sao Paulo ends next year.

”Does it mean they will knock down any trees? Well, I am not for that,” he said.

The Brazilian GP takes place Sunday at Interlagos in Sao Paulo and is the penultimate race of the season.

Asked about the 2020 season, Hamilton said he expects a tougher challenger from Ferrari drivers.

”Ferrari has the better chance of providing a car and an engine that could fight for a title in the short term,” Hamilton said, adding Red Bull to the short list of possible contenders next year.

Hamilton also said F1 getting more expensive each year until now was a move ”in the wrong direction.”

”If it were today, I wouldn’t have been able to get to F1,” he said.

