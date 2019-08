CANTON, Ohio (KETK) – The calendar has turned to August and football will return tonight on KETK with the kickoff of the NFL preseason.

The Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons will play at 7 p.m. Central time in Canton. Both teams are looking to start their seasons on the right foot after missing the playoffs in 2018.

The game will be shown on KETK as well as live-streamed on the NBC website.

For DIRECTV customers who are not able to view the game, click here to access the live-stream.