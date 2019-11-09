Hagedorn scores 24 to carry South Dakota past Pacific 72-62

HONOLULU (AP)Tyler Hagedorn had 24 points as South Dakota got past Pacific 72-62 on Friday.

Stanley Umude had 17 points for South Dakota (1-0).

Justin Moore had 16 points for the Tigers (1-1). Jahlil Tripp added 13 points and seven rebounds. Daniss Jenkins had 10 points.

Amari McCray, whose 14.0 points per game coming into the matchup led the Tigers, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

South Dakota takes on Hawaii on the road on Sunday. Pacific takes on Florida A&M on Sunday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com