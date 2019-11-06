H.S. Volleyball Playoffs: Lindale, Bullard, Sabine, Harmony, Sulphur Springs advance

KETK – Plenty of electric atmospheres around East Texas Tuesday as round one of the UIL high school volleyball playoffs continued.

Lindale outlasted John Tyler in four sets 21-25, 25-8, 25-9, 26-24 to advance to the Class 5A area round and improve to 28-14 on the season.

Junior outside hitter Shelbi Steen led the Lady Eagles with 16 kills, 10 digs, and 8 assists

Lindale will face No. 21-ranked Red Oak at 6:00 p.m. Friday at Kaufman High School.

Whitehouse won a five-set thriler over Royse City. The Ladycats will take on North Forney at a place and date to be determined.

Sulphur Springs swept district 16-5A champion Hallsville 25-8, 25-23, 25-22. The Lady Wildcats will do battle with Forney in the area round later this week.

In 4A action, No. 13-ranked Bullard came away with a hard fought 3-1 victory 25-12, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22 to move on to round two of the postseason.

The Lady Panthers improve to 38-6 on the season, and will take on Nevada Community or Mabank on Thursday or Friday.

The No. 6-ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals flexed their muscle as they swept Waskom 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 in the Class 3A Bi-District round at LeTourneau University’s Solheim Arena in Longview.

Mikinzi Cantrell led the Lady Cards with 11 kills.

Sabine who improves to 39-6 on the season, will take on Commerce Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Wills Point High School.

The Harmony Lady Eagles took down Elysian Fields in four sets 27-25, 25-12, 23-25, 25-13.

Harmony advances to play New Boston in the Class 3A area round later in the week.

The Lady Eagles improve to 24-10 on the year.

Watch the video to see the highlights.