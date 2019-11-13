H.S. Volleyball Playoffs: Bullard sweeps Van to reach region semis

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The third time would not be the charm for the Van Lady Vandals.

The No. 7-ranked Bullard Lady Panthers fought a sluggish start and went on to defeat Van in straight sets Tuesday 25-23, 25-19, 25-14 in the Class 4A Region 2 quarterfinals.

The Lady Vandals wrap up their 2019 campaign at 32-17.

Bullard, now 41-6 on the season, advances to the regional tournament for the first time in its program’s history.

The 4A Region 2 tourney will be played at Mesquite Poteet High School this Friday and Saturday, with the champion earning a berth to the UIL State volleyball tournament in Garland next week.

The Lady Panthers will face Celina in the region semis Friday at 6:00 p.m.

The other semifinal pits Kennedale versus top-ranked Farmersville at 8:00 p.m.

The regional final is set for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Watch the video to see the highlights.