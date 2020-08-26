H.S. Volleyball: Bullard sweeps Van to stay unbeaten

VAN, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Lady Panthers continue their early season roll.

Bullard defeated Van in straight sets Tuesday 25-23, 25-18, and 25-13 to pick up their third consecutive road sweep, following victories at Brownsboro and Kaufman last Friday and Saturday respectively.

The Lady Panthers are now 7-0 on the year, and have only lost one set so far, which came against perennial powerhouse Carthage.

Bullard falls just outside the top ten rankings of the Texas Girls Coaches Association class 4A state volleyball poll.

Watch the video to see the highlights.