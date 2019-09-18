H.S. Volleyball: Bullard fends off Gilmer for 3-1 victory

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes came in upset-minded Tuesday.

Gilmer rallied to win a hard fought opening set 25-23 over No, 11 Bullard.

But the state-ranked Lady Panthers would win the next three sets 25-18, 25-18, and 25-23 to claim the match three sets to one.

Cristy O’Bannon’s squad improved to 2-0 in District 16-4A. They are 26-5 overall.

Junior outside hitter Keili Richmond had 15 kills to lead the way for the Lady Panthers. Sara McKeethan added 14, while Sarah Lewinski had 10.

Bullard hosts Spring Hill Friday.

Gilmer visits Kilgore that same evening.

Watch the video to see the highlights.