Gurley’s field goal lifts North Alabama over Campbell 25-24

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Joe Gurley kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired to lift North Alabama over Campbell 25-24 on Saturday.

Gurley’s field goal capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive for the Lions (3-6). Christian Lopez’s 39-yard pass to Andre Little on a third-and-8 kept the drive going early and Jaxton Carton and Lopez had runs of 13 and 14 yards, respectively, to move North Alabama into field-goal position.

Little had six catches for 118 yards for the Lions. Carson and Lopez had TD runs and Little returned a missed field-goal attempt 94 yards for a touchdown.

Hajj-Malik Williams passed for 88 yards and a score and ran for 43 yards and a TD for the Camels (6-2). Johnathan Hawkins ran 19 times for 67 yards and Bryant Barr added 12 carries for 60 yards.

