Gums, Fourcade lead Nicholls past Houston Baptist 48-27

THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Julien Gums ran for three touchdowns and Chase Fourcade passed for two in Nicholls State’s 48-27 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday.

Fourcade hit David Robinson Jr. with a 38-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the second quarter and the Colonels (6-4, 5-2 Southland) took a 27-20 halftime lead. Nicholls added two touchdowns in the third quarter for a 41-20 lead and the Huskies (4-6, 1-5) were unable to rally.

Gums carried 22 times for 104 yards. Fourcade was 17 of 23 for 294 yards.

Bailey Zappe completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown for Houston Baptist.

The Colonels climb into a first-place tie with Central Arkansas, Southeast Louisiana and Sam Houston State. The key result to create the logjam was SE Louisiana’s 34-0 victory over Central Arkansas, which had been in sole possession of first place.

