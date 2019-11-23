Gueye makes shot with 1.1 seconds left, Stony Brook wins

NEW YORK (AP)Makale Foreman had 23 points, Mouhamadou Gueye made a go-ahead jumper with 1.1 seconds left in overtime and Stony Brook beat Wagner 87-84 on Saturday.

Foreman’s fifth 3-pointer of the game tied it at 80 with 1:48 left and Gueye grabbed an offensive rebound on his missed free throw with 4 seconds left and sank it for an 85-84 lead.

Elijah Olaniyi had 18 points for Stony Brook (5-2), which earned its fifth straight victory. Gueye added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Andrew Garcia had 12 points. Foreman made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

The Seawolves nearly made a heave at the end of regulation.

Nigel Jackson tied a career-high with 22 points for the Seahawks (2-4). Tyrone Nesby IV added 19 points, and Elijah Ford had 15 points and six rebounds.

