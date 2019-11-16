Guerriero’s big day leads Monmouth past Campbell 47-10

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) – Pete Guerriero rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns and he added three catches for 66 yards and a score as Monmouth overpowered Campbell 47-10 and clinched the Big South’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

Campbell jumped out to a 7-0 lead on Bryant Barr’s 7-yard TD run, but it was all Hawks (9-2, 5-0) after that. They earned at least a share of the Big South title for the first time.

Guerriero put Monmouth ahead for good when he raced 57 yards for a score on first down, giving the Hawks a 10-7 lead. Kenji Bahar hit Lonnie Moore IV for a 36-yard score and a 17-7 lead. Colin Gary’s 37-yard field goal pulled the Fighting Camels (6-4, 3-2) within 17-10 at halftime.

Guerriero didn’t let up in the second half – scoring on runs of 2 and 75 yards – and adding a 50-yard TD catch from Bahar as the Hawks put the game out of reach.

Behar finished 11-of-20 passing for 205 yards and two scores. Monmouth piled up 538 yards of offense, while holding Campbell to 277.

Hajj-Malik Williams completed 16 of 27 passes for 169 yards with an interception for the Fighting Camels.

