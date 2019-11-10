Green’s 18 points lifts ODU past St. Joseph’s 82-69

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Xavier Green had 18 points as Old Dominion beat Saint Joseph’s 82-69 on Sunday.

Marquis Godwin had 17 points for Old Dominion (1-1). Malik Curry added 12 points. Jason Wade had 10 points for the home team.

Lorenzo Edwards scored a career-high 23 points for the Hawks (1-1). Rahmir Moore added 10 points.

Old Dominion faces Loyola (Md.) at home on Wednesday. Saint Joseph’s plays UConn on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories