Greene lifts George Mason over Old Dominion 60-53

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP)Javon Greene posted 19 points as George Mason defeated Old Dominion 60-53 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.

George Mason stated the second half by making just 3 of 12 from the floor, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, but also limited ODU to just 28.6% shooting in the 2nd half.

AJ Wilson had 18 points for George Mason (6-1).

Greene had 10 points in the first half, Wilson had eight points and six boards and George Mason trailed 29-27 after shooting 41.7% and turning it over eight times.

Xavier Green and Marquis Godwin added 12 points apiece for the Monarchs (3-3).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories